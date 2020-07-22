e-paper
Pune News / Pune records 3mm less rainfall than normal

Pune records 3mm less rainfall than normal

The actual rainfall occurred during this season in Pune is 263.2mm while normal rainfall is 266.2 mm

pune Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:25 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
On Tuesday, until 5:30pm, the city and Lohegaon did not receive any rain. The maximum temperature was reported to be 32.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature were 23.0 degree Celsius.
On Tuesday, until 5:30pm, the city and Lohegaon did not receive any rain. The maximum temperature was reported to be 32.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature were 23.0 degree Celsius.(HT PHOTO)
         

Pune has received 3mm less rain than normal rainfall until Tuesday. The actual rainfall occurred during this season in Pune is 263.2mm while normal rainfall is 266.2 mm.

The 3mm deficit in the rain has occurred because the city has not received heavy rain since the past one month.

“The Pune district ghat areas rainfall, which actually contribute to dams are at frequent intervals getting heavy to very heavy spell of rain. In the coming days too, Pune district, its ghat and city will get a good amount of rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department, Pune.

On Tuesday, until 5:30pm, the city and Lohegaon did not receive any rain. The maximum temperature was reported to be 32.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature were 23.0 degree Celsius.

“Our prediction is light rain will continue in the city, until Wednesday while moderate rain is expected from July 23-25. Ghat areas will be receiving heavy rain from July 23-25,” added Kashyapi.

However, Maharashtra has received 18 per cent more rainfall than normal.

“Till date, the state has received 18 per cent more rainfall than normal,” said Kashyapi.

Except for Nandurbar, Gondia and Akola districts, all other districts have received more than normal rainfall.

Weather forecast by IMD

July 22: Light to moderate rain, thundery activity

July 23: Moderate rain very likely

July 24: Moderate rain very likely

July 25: Moderate rain very likely

July 26: Light to moderate rain very likely

