Pune reports seven deaths, 205 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday

pune

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:18 IST

The city, on Saturday, reported seven deaths and 205 positive Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total death count to 248 and progressive positive cases to 4,603.

According to officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, 92 people were discharged after being declared virus-free, taking the count of discharged to 2,463.

Currently, there are 1,892 active cases in the city admitted in various city hospitals.

The seven deaths include four at Sassoon Hospital, a 65-year-old female from Yerawada, a 67-year-old female from Hadapsar, a 52-year-old male from Shukrawar peth and a 51-year-old male from Ganj peth.

The other reported deaths are that of a 61-year-old male from Sadashiv peth reported at Naidu hospital, a 61-year-old male from Shukrawar peth reported from Poona Hospital and a 59-year-old female from Ruby Hall Clinic.

PMC, along with the state to purchase a new testing machine

PMC along with the state government will purchase a new testing machine which will be operational at Sassoon hospital. This will increase the testing capacity of the city, tweeted Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.