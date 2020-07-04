e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune rural police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 2 crore; 835 held

Pune rural police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 2 crore; 835 held

As many as 908 cases have also been registered regarding the same, said police

pune Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:30 IST
Nadeen Inamdar
Nadeen Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The action was taken under the direction of Sandip Patil, SP, Pune rural, who ordered action under the Prohibition Act after receiving complaints about illicit liquor being supplied on a large scale.
The action was taken under the direction of Sandip Patil, SP, Pune rural, who ordered action under the Prohibition Act after receiving complaints about illicit liquor being supplied on a large scale.(PTI’/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

Pune rural police seized illicit liquor estimated to be worth Rs two crore and arrested 835 persons engaged in illegal activities related to liquor trade in two months during the lockdown period.

As many as 908 cases have also been registered regarding the same, said police.

The action was taken under the direction of Sandip Patil, SP, Pune rural, who ordered action under the Prohibition Act after receiving complaints about illicit liquor being supplied on a large scale.

“Despite lockdown wine shop owners were charging high price for liquor and indulging in black marketing,” he said.

“Action was taken primarily in Baramati and Purandar talukas where maximum number of complaints were lodged,” said Patil.

“Our officials raided many places during the lockdown period and carried out a drive against sale of illicit liquor and illegal liquor trade,” said Patil.

“Many wine shop owners who were selling expensive foreign liquor at exorbitant prices were also arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act,” he said.

The police also continued their action against those engaged in the illegal liquor trade post lockdown and took undue advantage of the relaxations.

Earlier, the rural police had sought cancellation of licenses of those establishments in under their jurisdiction who were found to be selling Indian Made Foreign (IMFL), liquor and other alcoholic drinks during the lockdown period in March, April and May.

top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In