Pune rural Police to miss the deadline for upgrading to new tab system for passport address verification

Pune rural police department has failed to walk by their talk of upgrading its system of police verification needed for passports to the new Tab Systems by February end.

While Ganesh Ugle, police inspector at passport verification branch (Pune Rural) on January 19 had said that, we will start using the tab system for police verification by February end, Suvez Haque, superintendent of police (Pune Rural) said it won’t be possible by this month end.

“We are in the process of issuing e-tenders which itself will require more than 2 weeks’ time. Upgradation of the pattern of police verification needed for passports is equally important for our department as well, as it saves our efforts, time and money,” said Haque.

JD Vaishampayan, regional passport officer (RPO), Pune had earlier said, “As many as 69,000 more passports were issued in 2017 as compared to 2016. However, faster police verification process by upgrading to the tab system could further expedite the process”.

A senior passport official from the Pune RPO on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media said “While Pune police department has already upgraded to the Tab System, the Pune rural department has been delaying the process for very long.

It’s been more than 2 months we have been sending a letter of request to them asking them to upgrade the verification system. However, unfortunately, nothing has been done so far”.

Haque said, “We are working on a fast track process on this project. The estimated cost of buying tabs and other equipment required for the process of up gradation has been finalised. The estimated cost exceeds Rs 3 lakhs. Consequently, it is mandatory for us to issue e-tenders”.

Now handheld electronic tablets will be used by the police personnel for verification of the address of the passport applicant.

The tablet will use an app, mPassport Police, developed by the ministry of external affairs.

According to Haque, all the police stations in the Pune rural jurisdiction will be given tablets with GPS facilities. Along with the tablets we will also be providing laptops and printers to all the police stations of Pune rural area

Technically, 21 days are allotted for the police verification. Unfortunately, there are cases where the deadline is not achieved. That creates a hindrance to the speedy process. With the tab systems in regular use, this time is expected to mitigate significantly.

NEW OFFICES AT BEED AND AHMEDNAGAR

• New passport offices will soon open in the Beed and Ahmednagar district as a part of Phase 2 of the maximising the number of passport offices in the region” said a senior official at the Pune Passport Office.

• He added, “We have finalised the land and place where the new passport offices will be set up.

We have already procured all the materials needed to establish a new passport office. The process is in the final stages and within two months’ of time people of Beed and Ahmednagar will be able to avail the benefits of the passport offices in their respective hometowns”.