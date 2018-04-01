Pune’s governing body crosses a landmark in property tax collection

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected over ₹1,000 crore as revenue through property tax in the 2017-18 fiscal. The PMC received ₹1,063 crore till March 30, 2018 as property tax. Almost 50 per cent of the amount was received through online payments.

The property tax department head Vilas Kanade said that the municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar had set a target of ₹1,600 crore collection for the fiscal 2017-18. The final figure of the collection will be clear in the next two days.

Due to recession, there is a drop in other collections like building permission and hence, there is less revenue from other departments. PMC was eyeing more collection through property tax.

It is also interesting that many people preferred to pay tax bills online instead of standing in long queues. Many citizens took the benefit of the rebate scheme during the first two months of the financial year and paid the taxes.

Within first six months, the PMC received ₹800 crore tax. In the last two months, the PMC had targeted to recover dues and was able to recover almost ₹200 crore.

The PMC property tax department went to various homes, shops of defaulters and requested them to pay the dues. The department even issued notices and seized some properties recently.