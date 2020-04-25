e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Sassoon hospital to soon start clinical trials for plasma therapy

Pune’s Sassoon hospital to soon start clinical trials for plasma therapy

Right now only critical patients will receive this treatment at Sasson, says Dr T P Lahane, who heads the Directorate of Medical Education and Research

pune Updated: Apr 25, 2020 17:00 IST
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital will start plasma therapy for critically ill Covid-19 patients after the central health ministry approved the procedure.
Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital will start plasma therapy for critically ill Covid-19 patients after the central health ministry approved the procedure.

Dr T P Lahane, who heads the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), which also manages Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Plasma therapy has shown promising results in many countries, including America, Germany and Poland, and also in Kerala. Although it does have its own shortcomings, like the recipient could have a reaction to the donor’s plasma, or plasma fusion could not be effective as a treatment.

“ Right now only critical patients will receive this treatment and only at Sasson Hospital in Pune. We are trying to expand this to other hospitals too, the approval is awaited,” he said.

A senior doctor from Sassoon, requesting anonymity, said, “The blood is checked for serum protein which has to be more than a particular anti-body, the rapid anti-bodies and neutralizing anti-body tighters have to be detected. We usually go for healthy and young patients who do not have any other health ailments.”

