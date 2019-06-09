Pune’s Shravan Salunke made the 35 per cent cut
Shravan, a student of Rohan Madhyamik Vidyalay high school in Balajinagar, scored 35 marks in all six subjectspune Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
In an interesting result, Shravan Rajesh Salunke from Pune, has secured 35 marks in all six subjects and cleared the SSC exams exactly by 35 per cent.
Shravan is a student of Rohan Madhyamik Vidyalay high school in Balajinagar.
Talking about making the cut, Shravan said, “I am surprised with these marks. I have secured 35 marks in all subjects and I am happy that I have passed in the examination. I was not expecting to secure a higher percentage, but was expecting at least 50 per cent. However, I am happy with the 35 per cent too.”
First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:02 IST