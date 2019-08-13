Pune’s Tree census bid rigged: Systemic failure at PMC, admits mayor

pune

Mukta Tilak, mayor of Pune, admitted to a systematic failure in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the wake of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) report fining firms and holding the civic body responsible.

Tilak said, “As this is the second case where the CCI has pointed out rigging of tenders under our watch, we cannot deny the fact it is a systematic failure on our part. Having said so, we will take strict action on all those who are at fault in this case.”

The CCI, on August 2, imposed a fine of Rs 2.7 crore on three firms, SAAR IT Resources Private Limited (OP1), CADD Systems and Services Private Limited (OP2) and Pentacle Consultants (I) Private Limited (OP3).

Four individuals have also been fined for indulging in anti-competitive practices by colluding to rig the bid for a tender floated by the PMC.

The CCI’s order comes after a complaint was filed by the Nagrik Chetna Manch, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), on March 3, 2017.

This is the second case of bid rigging in the PMC.

The first such involved bid rigging of tenders for thermal composting garbage plants in 2014.

Tilak said, “All these companies will be blacklisted immediately. I will write a letter to the PMC commissioner to immediately conduct a detailed inquiry in this regard and also blacklist all these contractors. Having said so, it is unfortunate that a second case has been reported in the PMC.”

“It is the responsibility of all the heads of departments to minutely focus on every tender process and at the same time take responsibilities for such outcomes,” said Tilak.

Responding to the mayor’s comment, Maj Gen SCN Jatar (retd), former president of Nagrik Chetna Manch said, “Strict actions must be taken against all the officials who were involved in the tender process. Unless, the civic body takes stringent actions against the officials and conduct an inquiry process, rigging of tenders in the PMC will not stop.”

SAAR IT Resources Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm with an office in Pune has not responded to HT.

