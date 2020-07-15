e-paper
Pune News / Pune sees 238 lockdown violations on Wednesday

Pune sees 238 lockdown violations on Wednesday

pune Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

On the second day of the 10-day lockdown, 238 lockdown violations were recorded in the city between midnight and 5pm. At least 305 people were booked for violating the lockdown norms. However, barring isolated incidents, the streets only witnessed vehicular traffic of people going to work, according to officials.

“People are abiding by the rules. Enforcement was up to the mark. It is a two-way process. We are really happy that there have been no major violations today. We appeal to the citizens to continue their cooperation,” said Ravindra shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.

Violation cases were recorded under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at respective police stations. In Khadki, Yerawada, and Sinhgad road areas, maximum violations were recorded. Along with the violations, 35 vehicles were also seized by the city police for violating vehicle movement restrictions.

At least 60 warning notices were also issued to citizens for attempting to leave homes without a valid reason. There were isolated cases against people who failed to wear masks in public.

Police action inside containment zones announced on July 1

Check posts: 277

Travelling without permission: 263

Vehicles seized: 92

No mask: 51

Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
