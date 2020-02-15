Pune startup fest: Students showcase their work to industries

pune

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:42 IST

Young, enthusiastic people with fire in their bellies have come forth to launch their startups. And College of Engineering, Pune, (COEP) Pune Startup Fest has given them a special place to showcase their work. In the students’ zone, 12 startups (barring two) displayed their products and services for the world to see.

TechInn is the brainchild of Ujwal Uttarwar and Siddharth Gupta, both students from Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT). They have developed an algorithm that can control the movement of a wheelchair. Uttarwar said, “Generally people in wheelchairs need help, but with our technology they can control the movement of their wheelchair. It follows simple commands like forward, back, stop and so on.” The product is being tested currently.

CheqIT is an anti-counterfeiting app developed by Naman Agarwal and Ritesh Kumar. “What this does is help people know if the product they have bought is genuine or not,” they said. Currently, it is being tested in the market.

Martolex.com has been created by Ayush Jain and Sparsh Thakur, both students of COEP. Thakur said, “Books are expensive and one may need it for a semester for a year at best. So, we thought why to buy it when you can rent it.” Martolex offers rent-a-book facility. Ashwin Pandey of Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) has developed kits that can be used to convert diesel or petrol bikes, cars into EVs.

“Currently we have done this with a few friends’ bikes and are developing a three-wheeler that can act as garbage vehicles in villages,” said Jain.

Microficial Intelligence started by Pratap Pawar, Vishal Awtade, Abhilash Chincholkar and Tushar Suryavanshi all students of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) Mumbai is a home automation system. The company is just six months old and the students are working to ready it for the market.

StoreFi puts all shopping malls onto your phone. Founder Yash Jain student of MIT, says, “It needs no warehouse. Goods are delivered directly to the customer from the individual stores.”

Samsara Traditions has an interesting way to tackle old clothes. “You take traditional wear and convert them into western wear,’ says Ayush Sah, co-founder. Along with Shruti Uday and Stefana Sabu, the trio wants people to send them pictures of their wedding sari or heavy kurtas that they will then convert to a suit or skirt. For a fee of course.

Trust students to come up with interesting solutions? Ali Asgar Wagh from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune thinks they can and companies will even pay for it. He has started Fosterooh that puts problem statements from corporates and presents them to MBA colleges. “If there is a solution that a company takes up then they pay for it, else they don’t.” Quite the idea!