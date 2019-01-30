Pune students take note : SSC exam hall tickets ready to be downloaded

puneletters@htlive.com

After the successful pilot project of issuing hall tickets for the senior secondary certificate (SSC) exams for the Pune division in 2018, the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education, will allow schools in all nine divisions to download hall tickets online this year. However, the exam IDs will need to be approved by the principals of each respective schools.

“We tried this online hall ticket concept on a trial basis last year and it was successful, without any glitches. This is for all students who have filled forms online and it is easy for schools to facilitate this, instead of coming to the divisional office to collect hall tickets,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, SSC board, Pune.

There are at least 17 lakh students appearing for SSC this year in Maharashtra.

According to the timetable declared by the state board, higher secondary certificate (HSC) and senior secondary certificate (SSC) examinations 2019, will begin on February 21 and end on March 20, while the SSC Class 10 board exams, will be held from March 1 to March 22, 2019. A detailed and revised timetable has been uploaded on their official website www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 15:03 IST