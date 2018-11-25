Pune to host seventh edition of India superbike festival 2018

Since 2012, India superbike festival (ISF) founded by Amol Talpade, has been introducing bikers and bike enthusiasts to the concept of congregating together to display their passion and possession. This year is no exception; apart from the usual displays the organisers have also added some very interesting competitions as well as an awards segment.

ISF has focused on appealing to the elite automotive enthusiast, who loves motorcycles.Talpade says, “The event enjoys immense popularity with superbike owners in India. ISF has been quick to gain popularity since its inception. Over the years, the event has gained recognition as one of the most popular auto shows in India with its wow factor and display of power, performance and style.”

ISF is formatted in various categorised arenas such as expo, superbike arena, club arena, vintage motorcycle display, riding experience zone, power performance zone, burnout stage, competition stage, entertainment stage, main stage and a food court. There will also be vintage and adventure trophy awards given out at the event.

So, what’s special this year? Talpade adds, “Some of the highlights at the event are the MX junior jam session, adventure track zone, vintage and exotic superbike displays and competitions such as the loudest motorcycle title as well as several other off-track events. The festival will also feature an elaborate expo comprising of lifestyle auto products, gear and ancillary manufacturers, among others, not forgetting workshops on various crucial riding elements for the enthusiasts.”

ISF 2018 is a non ticketed show, superbikes with 600cc and above can participate.

Box: Schedule

Where: Amanora Mall

ISF2018: December 7

11am- Expo opens

11:15am - Inauguration Vintage Arena

11:30am - Exclusive Superbike Test Ride Arena Opens

11:30am - Adventure Track Opens for the ISF Trophy 2018

5pm - ISF Women Awards

7pm - ISF Adventure Trophy Awards.

8pm - Entertainment

10pm - Day1 Closes

December 8

11am - Expo opens

11:30am - Vintage Arena Opens

11:30am - Adventure Track Opens for Customers

4pm - ISF Vintage Motorcycle Ride In

5pm - Vintage Exclusive Display at Activity Arena.

5pm - Junior MX Demo Race Round 1 & 2

6pm - Vintage on Main Stage

7pm - ISF Vintage Awards 2018

10pm - Day2 Closes

December 9

11:30am - Exclusive Superbike Test Ride Arena Opens

11:15am - Inauguration Vintage Arena

11:30am - Exclusive Superbike Test Ride Arena Opens

11:30pm - ISF Superbikes Ride In

11:30am - Adventure Track Opens for Customers

12:00pm - Junior MX Demo Race Round 1 & 2

3pm - Junior MX Champions On Stage

4pm - Best Customized Motorcycle Competition 2018

7pm - Epic Loudest Bike Competition

9pm - King Of Burnout

10pm - ISF 2018 Closes

