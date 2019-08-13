Pune to set up FDA lab in Mulshi

pune

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:56 IST

The Pune division of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will set up its laboratory on a two-acre plot in Mulshi. The Pune division FDA looks after Pune, Sangli, Satara and Haveli areas.

SB Naragude, assistant commissioner, FDA Pune division said, “Till now, we depended on the state health department’s laboratory in Aundh for testing samples related to food, water and drugs. We had to wait for at least seven days to get the test reports. The new facility at Mulshi will help the department test all types of samples related to food, water and drugs and get results in a much shorter period.”

“An initial fund of ₹14 crore has been granted by the state and the ground-breaking ceremony will take place at the end of August. The building will have two dedicated floors for laboratory and state-of-the-art machinery and equipment will be installed,” Naragude said.

Dr Pallavi Darade, commissioner, Maharashtra FDA, said, “There are three laboratories of FDA in the state — Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur. Having a new facility in Pune is necessary as there is a ten-fold increase in sample collection and raids in Pune in the past few years.”

“Other than Pune, we will also set up a new FDA laboratory in Nashik division. The state and central governments have approved the proposal and finalised a plot. We will start work on Nashik laboratory soon,” Darade said.

