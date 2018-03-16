Pune trader booked for duping GST department of Rs 4.76 crore

Yerawada police has booked a chemicals trader on charges of duping the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department to the tune of Rs 4.76 crore. According to the police, initial investigations into the case revealed that the suspect, identified as Rahul Ramesh Tatiya, a resident of Mukund Nagar and owner of Messrs Continental Sales and Services, failed to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) amounting to Rs 4.76 crore to the department for the financial year 2009-2013. Kiran Jadhav, assistant commissioner (GST), Pune is the complainant in the case.

The police have booked Tatiya under section 74(1), (A), 1(B), (2), (4) and (5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sub inspector, Anil Lohar who is the investigating officer in the case said that the GST department had carried out an internal assessment of the tax paid by the suspect and found that he had not paid VAT after which the he was fined and penalized.

“Tatiya is yet to pay Rs 4.76 crore as VAT and has been booked for resorting to unfair means to pay less tax to the department,” said Lohar.