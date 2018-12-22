Pune traffic police withhold 360 passport applications to recover fines

In a first, Pune traffic police have withheld 360 passport applications of people who have failed to clear fines for traffic violations.

The police department had in August linked data on traffic violators and pending fines with the passport department and the character certification department.

Following this, the city traffic department decided to get tough with violators having fines pending. Deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Ashok Morale said, “As the traffic violators failed to pay the fines, these 360 applications were put on hold during the verification process.

The regional passport office in Pune has assured complete assistance in this initiative of ours and we keep them in the loop while taking such action.”

Morale said such a step was needed in view of the exponential growth in the number of private vehicles in the city.

He claimed that this was the first initiative of its kind and was among the measures taken to encourage traffic discipline in the city. In April, regional transport officer Babasahen Ajri had drawn attention to the fact that the number of vehicles in Pune was more than its population.

While Pune’s population stood at 3.5 million, the number of registered vehicles stood at 3.62 million. Pune Municipal Corporation’s Environment Status Report highlighted an alarming 10-fold growth (895%) in the number of four-wheelers and five-fold growth in the number of two-wheelers (400%) in the city since 1997-98.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 23:50 IST