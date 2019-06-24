Pune Union of Working Journalists took a step to preserve history: Fadnavis

In our country, preserving the history of an institution is not done in an appropriate manner. However, the same history is indispensable for us and the future generation at the moment of crisis. Pune Union of Working Journalists has taken a great step by preserving this glorious history in the form of Smrutichitre,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister.

Fadnavis was in the city on Sunday, to release a coffee table book titled ‘Smrutichitre’ published by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, depicting the 80 -year- old glorious history of the institution.

“I consider myself fortunate to be a part of such a significant moment and I am sure that in the next decade when another book will be published, this particular moment will be a part of it as well,” said Fadnavis.

Girish Bapat, Pune Member of Parliament (MP), revived old memories of the Pune Union of Working Journalists building. “As I stand here to speak at his programme I am reminded of the tough older times when we worked together for the creation of this building at Navi peth. I take this as a proud moment for myself, to be present at this book launch. Pune Union of Working Journalists has had a very significant contribution in the Pune’s cultural development,” said Bapat.

Rajendra Patil, president, Pune Union of Working Journalists said, “I express my sincere gratitude to the chief minister, who took out time, despite his busy schedule and graced the occasion.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 16:21 IST