Pune woman alleges sexual assault by Ahmednagar youth

pune

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:06 IST

A 22-year-old girl from Rahatni, on Saturday, lodged a case against an Ahmednagar-based youth for allegedly sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

According to the complainant, the accused Swapnil Dada Shinde (25) took her to different lodges and hotels in the city and raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

Satish Mane, police inspector, Wakad police station said, “The accused and the victim knew each other. A case related to rape has been registered at the Wakad police station and the investigation is on.””

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:06 IST