Pune woman arrested for driving husband to suicide who she met on Facebook

A woman from Chikhali was sent into three days of police custody on Tuesday for driving her husband to commit suicide. The woman was identified as Trupti Jay Telvani, 21, who lived with her husband, Jay Telvani, 25, in a house in More Vasti area of Chikhali.

Jay Telvani was found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Sai Society in Gharkul area of More Vasti in Chikhali on November 13 and it was recorded as accidental death initially. Later, Jay’s mother lodged a complaint against his wife.

“The house they lived in was owned by Jay’s mother Kanchan Devidas Telvani, 40. The complainant also used to give the couple additional money from her catering business, after she (Trupti) kept on complaining about her husband not giving her enough money,” said police sub inspector Ratna Sawant of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case.

Jay and Trupti, both graduates, had met on Facebook and later, married in March. Trupti had made a video of the deceased man on a social media platform, Tik Tok, which helps merge audio from a pre-recorded video into fresh visuals. She merged Jay’s visuals with a man from a cancer-awareness video. The arrested woman had spread the video among his friends’ circle which had caused him mental stress and drove him to suicide, according to the complainant. The mother of the deceased man has also alleged that Trupti used to hit and insult him. Jay worked with his brother-in-law who had a plumbing business.

“The complainant told us that the girl expected Jay to be wealthy and was disappointed that he was not. So, she started throwing tantrums,” said PSI Sawant.

Trupti was booked in a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code at Chikhali police station.

Tik Tok is a social media app for creating and sharing videos as well as live broadcasting. It has gained acceptance among youth who use the platform to mimic the scenes from movies and songs.

