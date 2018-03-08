Pune woman files rape case against husband

A man was booked for sexually assaulting his wife who had been forced into the marriage as a minor. Three of his family members, including two women, were also booked in the case.

The man, identified as Suraj Ranga Kulatun, had allegedly forced his current wife to marry him when she was 17 years old (in 2015) even though he was married to another woman. However, before forcing the now 20-year-old woman into the marriage, he had allegedly raped her and threatened her family. Once married, the family members of the arrested man then mentally tortured her, according to the woman's complaint.

The woman approached the police after the father-in-law also allegedly tried to make sexual advances at her. The woman told the police that Ranga had taken her to Alandi and changed the year of her birth in documents in order to make her age over 18 years. She claimed to have refused his proposal once before he forced her into it, according to her complaint.

Since the complainant belongs to a scheduled caste, Ranga and his family members were also booked under the stringent Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The police are investigating the sequence of events in the case. No arrests have been made yet.