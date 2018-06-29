Pune woman gives kidney, new life to 30-year-old daughter-in-law

A 30-year-old Nazema Awjein Sayyad got a new lease of life after her mother-in-law donated her kidney.

A resident of Sangamner, Nazema was suffering from renal failure and was advised a kidney transplant. Fifty-year-old Batul Haji Sayyad, her mother-in-law, donated her kidney to Nazema.

The transplant was performed at Jehangir Hospital on June 15. Doctors from the hospital said that Nazema has one child and had been a patient of nephrologist Dr Sriniwas Ambike since February 2016.

Nazema said, “Initially, I was diagnosed with a thyroid disorder during my pregnancy and had high blood pressure. I was later asked to do a test and my creatinine levels were at 5.6 (very high). I had to move to Pune to get dialysis undertaken twice a week. My mother-in-law had to take care of my son.”

“I decided to donate my kidney as I realised that it will save three lives – my daughter-in-law, son and grandson,” said Batul.

Dr Deepak Kirpekar, the operating surgeon, said, “We have always heard about the implicit rivalry between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Here, Batul decided to save her daughter-in-law’s life. Their blood groups matched and it was a relatively easy surgery.”

Speaking about her condition, Dr Ambike said, “The patient had renal failure, because of which she had high blood pressure, which was difficult to control. A transplant was the best solution as the patient was young, especially when a suitable donor is available.”

Doctors at the hospital said that while kidney transplants between families are possible, what made the surgery rare was that this was a mother-in-law giving her kidney to her daughter-in-law.