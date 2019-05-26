Pune youth attacked with sharp weapons

A man was attacked with sharp weapons in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday night.

According to the police, the victim a tyre repair shop owner was attacked as a result of a fallout over a financial dispute. The victim has been identified Ganesh Kishore Lode (20), a resident of Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The attackers have been identified as Raju Kamble, Vishal Kamble and Balu (whose identities are yet to be ascertained).

According to the police, the attackers came to the spot, picked up an air compressor kept inside the shop and were on their way out. The victim objected to their behaviour after which the trio attacked him with sharp weapons.

A case has been registered by the Bhosari MIDC police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the trio. Arrests in the matter are yet to be made.

First Published: May 26, 2019 16:31 IST