Puneites violate SC order, city air quality touches “very bad” during Diwali

The city police received multiple complaints from residents from different areas about violation of Supreme Court order on firecrackers this Diwali. As citizens violated the two-hour (8pm to 10pm) restrictions imposed by the apex court, its impact was visible on Pune’s air, which worsened by Thursday and Friday.

According to the Indian institute of tropical meteorology’s (IITM) system of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar), Pune’s air quality plunged to “very poor” on Friday, two days after main Diwali day with city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) touching 340 by Thursday evening, which came down to 316 at 9 pm on Friday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as “poor”, between 301 and 400 is classified as “very poor”.

It was only by Friday afternoon, the AQI improved to 108, which was moderate, according to Safar. The AQI measures combination of pollutants including PM10, PM2.5, NO2, SO2, CO, O3, NH3, and Pb. Concentration of PM 2.5 particles, considered to be most deadliest polluting agents, are linked to firecracker residue, shot up to 402 ugm3 at Hadapsar, while PM 10 was 167 ugm3 on Thursday, second day of the three-day festival.

At another suburb in Manjari, PM 2.5 went up to 402 ugm3 on Friday morning, while PM10 particles level was at 167 ugm3. According to Safar, tolerable levels for PM 2.5 and PM 10 are 60 ugm3 and 100 ugm3 respectively.

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer at Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB), said, “The increased pollution levels are because of firecrackers burning. This is also indication that despite the SC order, people burst crackers on large scale during the two-hour window.”

Supreme Court on October 23 while hearing petition had said that only green crackers should to be burned and that too between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Meanwhile, city police received 35 complaints from residents for people bursting firecrackers beyond the SC directed two-window. According to assistant commissioner of police ( control room ) Deepak Humbre, as many as 35 WhatsApp calls were received by the control room through its helpline number. “FIRs will be lodged in a few days after the complainants are available for giving complaints at the respective police stations. The complaints are mostly from residential societies,” said Humbre.

Complaints

Kondhwa 11

Swargate 8

Deccan 1

Bund Garden 2

Airport 2

Kothrud 1

Samartha 2

Wanowrie 3

Chatuhshrungi 3

Dattawadi 1

Koregaon Park 1

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:21 IST