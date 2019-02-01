Punekar duped of Rs 4.47 lakh on pretext of job in UAE

A 28-year-old person was allegedly duped of Rs 4.47 lakh by four persons who claimed to reside in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and promised to offer him a job at Al Gostan Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The victim, identified as Dhananjay Shashikant Dharmadhikari of Ambika square apartments (Talegaon), has lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police station.

As per the first information report (FIR), the complainant has named Al Gostan Hospital’s human resource manager, Mita Fobart of Empire Travel Agency, Vakil Khan, Gaus Mohammad and Al Walid in the cheating case.

According to the police, Dharmadhikari received an email communication from Al Gostan Hospital offering him a job to which he replied in the affirmative. The victim then deposited money as advance to complete the procedural aspects for the said job. Later, he received another email requesting him to deposit money for passport, travel expenses and airline tickets to which he agreed and completed an online transaction to the effect.

When Dharmadhikari did not get any response after depositing the money, he lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:22 IST