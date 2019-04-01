Punekars now walk in peace as footpath outside Athashri apartments constructed

As elections are round the corner, Hadapsar corporator, Hemalatha Nilesh Magar has ensured that the pending construction work of footpath outside Athashri apartments is done.

The residents of Athashri apartments, a condominium for senior citizens, which has 245 apartments and houses 400 residents, were facing problem of neither having a footpath nor having a proper way (turning) for entry into their society.

Without the footpath it is next to impossible, to walk down the road due to the vehicles speeding down from Mundhwa flyover towards Amanora, said residents. The road widening work had left them with no place to walk.

The residents had been complaining for several months, after the local corporator took up the work.

Spot visit to the site revealed that the footpath has been constructed and there are new bollards on each side of the footpath.

THREE MONTHS’ EFFORTS

Talking about the issue, corporator Hemalatha Nilesh Magar said, “We have finished the work of the footpath though there are few finishing touches to be given towards the Amanora Mall side. We have ensured that tactile tiles are used for the benefit of senior citizens. The smooth straight footpath will be useful for people. The time duration of the work exceeded by 20 days, but we have made sure there are no pipelines lying around and no wires left unattended.”

Footpath work in progress near Athashri Appartment Hadapsar, at Mundwa road in the month of February. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Geethanjali Pokhrana, a resident of Athashree, expressed her happiness about getting a footpath, finally.

“Earlier, we used to face difficulty in walking towards the Amanora Mall. We have given several written complaints (from January) regarding this bad patch of road. Now, we can walk outside our gate without fear.”

Meena Pradhan, vice-president and resident of Athashree said, “The corporator Hemalata Nilesh Magar co-ordinated with us and kept us updated at all times.

“The corporator also put up bollards at various junctions to stop two-wheelers from riding on the foothpath, on our suggestions.”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:49 IST