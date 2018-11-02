People steal onions while critically injured driver lies on Pune- Mumbai expressway

A truck loaded with onions fell down from Valvan bridge near Lonavla on Pune-Mumbai Expressway during the wee hours on Thursday. The truck fell at least 30 feet down and landed on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

“The truck driver lost control over the wheels and banged onto the divider after which the truck took the plunge and fell down on the old highway,” said, police. The critically injured truck driver was left unattended after the incident as local residents, including other vehicle drivers, were busy collecting the onion sacks. The injured driver was later taken to a private hospital at Somatane Phata where he is currently undergoing treatment for critical injuries. The truck was on the way to Mumbai from Pune when the accident took place around 6 am on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that the news of onion sacks scattered on the road spread like wild fire after which local residents came with cloths bags to collect the onions. The highway was kept closed for some time as the Ideal Road Builders (IRB) officials cleared off the debris on the highway.

Meanwhile, the Lonavla police are contemplating about filing a case of stealing onions after the accident against unidentified persons.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 19:27 IST