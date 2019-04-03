Puneri Half Marathon aims to keep the city on its toes

With the aim to capitalise on the growing running community in the city and to encourage athletes of different age groups to participate, the Puneri Half Marathon, organised by Sport Alpha, in partnership with Decathlon will commence early on Sunday morning at 5:45 am from the Decathlon store in Wagholi.

There will be four different race categories – 21km, 10km, 5km and 3km and the target audience is primarily the eastern part of the city as a majority of the running events take place at the other end of Pune, giving residents in areas like Wagholi, Kharadi, Manjari, etc. the entire length of the city to travel in order to participate.

Speaking about the event, half marathon organiser Divyanshu Thakur explained the aim of conducting such a race and how the different categories will help attract more participants.

He said, “In eastern Pune, the running community is growing so the Puneri Half Marathon will encourage more people to take up running. Our target audiences are communities and families.

Recently a number of new people have also started running so we have kept four different categories – 21km, 10km, 5km and 3km to encourage the experienced as well as non-experienced ones to participate.”

The event will also coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Decathlon store in Wagholi with the sportswear brand giving bibs and other merchandise to all the participants.

There will also be a few other recreational activities on Saturday, which will also be the bib distribution day.

What is also worth noting is that, Shashwat Shukla, a city-based runner, who had set a world record last month to become the fastest man to run barefoot for 15 kilometres in under an hour and has etched his name into the UK-based World Book of Records.

Having someone like Shukla on board will certainly be a coup for Sport Alpha and could draw a number of up and coming runners to Wagholi on Sunday morning.

There have already been 1,050 registrations and the number could skyrocket within the next few days with the organisers expecting a minimum of 1,200 participants.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:55 IST