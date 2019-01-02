Puneri Pagdi to replace the black hat at SPPU convocation ceremony

The black gown and hat which has been synonymous with the convocation ceremony as a part of the day dress code for graduation and post-graduation students will soon take a back seat making way for a more ‘traditional’ attire in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The students will now be seen wearing a pyjamas kurta, a shawl and a Puneri pagdi during their convocation ceremony which will take place on January 11 in the SSPU campus.

NS Umrani, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU said, “Wearing a black gown and hat for the convocation ceremony is a long on-going tradition, however, not very comfortable according to the Indian culture. Ergo, to replace the black gown and hat was a decision taken jointly by all the important stakeholders in the management of the SPPU.”

Traditional attire with a Puneri pagdi personifies the rich Indian tradition which will thus enhance the beauty of the convocation ceremony, said Umrani.SSPU earlier in the year 1981-82 had changed the convocation attire to the traditional wear; however, the decision was revoked in the following year.

When Satya Pal Singh, minister of state for human resource development responsible for higher education in the country was in the city few months ago had pushed the idea of replacing the convocation gown and a hat to traditional attire. SPPU’s decision to change the uniform comes in the light of the comment made by the minister.

Ashutosh Mhaske, a student of a college affiliated to the SPPU said, “It is indeed a good step that the uniform for convocation is being replaced by the traditional attire. It will certainly add to the beauty of the convocation thus preserving our rich culture.”

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 16:44 IST