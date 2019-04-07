Puneri Paltan ropes in Anup Kumar as head coach for Season 7

Anup Kumar, who retired from kabaddi in December 2018, will be back in action as the coach for Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, which commences from July 19.

For the Pune franchise, season 6 ended on a disappointing note as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. With no players retained from the last season, it will be all fresh start for Kumar.

“Kabaddi is my first love and I have given everything to the sport. As a coach, this will be my first stint and I will concentrate on improving our team’s skills, fitness and presence of mind on the mat. I am looking forward to working with Puneri Paltan, as a coach, in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7,” said Anup Kumar, who has captained U Mumba in the last six season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Kumar had an illustrious career as a player. His international debut was in 2006 at the South Asian Games where the men’s kabaddi team won gold. He captained the team to win gold at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. He also carries the honour of lifting the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup trophy.

Kumar was conferred with the Arjuna award by the government of India in 2012 for his invaluable contribution towards the sport.

Kumar will accompany team owners in Season 7 auctions which will be held on April 8-9 in Mumbai.

“Anup is a vastly experienced person in the Pro Kabaddi League format and known for his cool and calm composure. We are banking on his expertise to implement new tactics this season for our team,” said Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 17:12 IST