PUWJ advocates setting up of stalls to increase sale of newspapers

pune

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:41 IST

The Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh (PUWJ) has decided to spread awareness among the residents and bust myths that newspapers spread coronavirus. In a meeting held on Wednesday under the presidentship of Prasad Kulkarni, PUWJ also decided to assist the vendors in making the distribution of the product smoother in the city. The PUWJ has advocated setting up of newspaper stalls in the city wherein vendors will be provided with necessary protective gear to prevent them from contracting the virus. The association has sought support and backing from the police department to strengthen the newspapers distribution networks in the city.

The decision to streamline newspaper distribution work and spreading awareness about coronavirus was taken by the office-bearers of PUWJ. Kulkarni said, “Efforts are underway to ensure that the flow of newspaper distribution is restored at the earliest,”

The main issue discussed during the meeting was related to the challenges of newspaper distribution due to the lockdown and no sale of newspapers at residential societies. The PUWJ in its release stated that a misconception was prevalent among the citizens that coronavirus spreads through newspapers which has stopped newspaper buying habits among the citizens. The World Health Organisations (WHO) has made it clear that the infection does not spread through newspapers and they come under the category of essentials, the release stated.