Rafale aircraft price details not ‘confidential’, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should not have difficulty divulging the price details of the Rafale deal, currently under scanner from the opposition parties.

Pawar, while speaking to the media in Pune, said that ‘technologically’ Rafale aircraft is very useful for the country’s defence.

“Today, Congress and other parties are raising the pricing issue and according to me, government should not have any problem divulging the price details of the deal,” said the NCP chief.

While referring to the “confidential agreement” cited by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Pawar said, the pricing cannot be an element not to be shared in public domain.

“I was also a defence minister and confidential agreement has information about its technology and the capacity, but price is not a technological subject,” added Pawar.

The NCP chief also took a dig at the BJP for saying that these were the same people who used to seek all sorts of information about the Bofors deal when the topic of the deal came up in the Parliament.

“Right from Sushma Swaraj to other leaders used to demand that they must get all the information, including the technological details and there are instances where for several days the house used to get stalled over the matter,” added Pawar.

