Pune News

Raju Shetti hospitalised

pune Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) president Raju Shetti has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune after he complained of uneasiness, his associates said.

Shetti was in Pune when he complained of pain in the leg on Wednesday following which he decided to visit the hospital where doctors advised him to get admitted.

According to Shetti’s personal assistant Swastik Patil, the SSS leader has a swelling in his leg and doctors are currently treating him.

“He was in Pune and went to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for check-up, but as he felt unwell, he has been advised to be admitted to the hospital,” said Patil. Shetti, who was a Lok Sabha MP from Kolhapur for two terms, had tested Covid-19 positive last month, though he recovered from the infection.

Shetti lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hatkanangle to Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin of over 96,000 votes.

