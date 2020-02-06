e-paper
Ram temple work to begin in April this year: Trustee

Ram temple work to begin in April this year: Trustee

pune Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:02 IST
Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj of Pune, who is one of the 15 members of the newly-constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will commence either on Ram Navmi or Akshaya Tritiya in April this year.

Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj alias Kishor Vyas was talking to reporters here, a day after the Modi government constituted an independent 15-member Trust, including him, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Ram is our idol and I welcome Modi government’s decision to form a trust for the establishment of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The construction of the temple will commence either on Ram Navmi (April 2) or Akshaya Tritiya (April 26) this year as discussed during a meeting at Prayagraj. The exact date, however, will be finalised in the first meeting of the trust,” he said.

Swami Devgiri said that the Trust has been set up as per the Supreme Court order and will be incharge for the construction and maintenance of Ram temple on the site in Ayodhya which was disputed for several years.

“I am feeling blessed for being appointed as a member of this Trust. It is my good fortune. I am glad that I got a chance to serve lord Ram,” he said.

He will be responsible for the procurement and management of funds for the construction of the Ram temple.

Swami Devgiri also thanked ‘karsevaks’ and late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal for their contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

About Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj

Born in Belapur, a small village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in 1949, Giri after completing primary education, joined spiritual personality Pandurang Shastri Aathvale and completed his graduation in Philosophy.

Swami Devgiri runs the Maharashi Ved Vyas Pratishthan in Pune and its work is spread all across India.

Swami Devgiri has been known for offering discourses on Bhagwat Gita, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dnyaneshwari and Dasbodh for the past 30 years . He was previously appointed as head priest of Kanch Kamakoti Peeth.

