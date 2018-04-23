Ramtekdi residents greeted by skulls and bones at graveyard, want all exposed human remains cleared

Residents of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar have demanded that the area’s crematorium and graveyard be cleared of all human remains lying exposed to plain sight.

This comes after human skulls and bones have been reported visible on the crematorium grounds and the graveyard, upsetting people visiting the sites for last rites of the deceased.

Residents are blaming civic neglect on the part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the scenario.

Corporator Ashok Dhaku Kamble, who represents the area, said, “Previous elected members did not bother cleaning the crematorium or building walls. This has led to the current appalling situation. We have spent Rs 10 lakh on refurbishing the crematorium’s fencing and lights. In the next few months, our work at the Muslim graveyard will be done.”

Ashish Shinde, resident of Sade Satra Nali in Hadapsar, who had come to perform the burial of a close friend of his in the graveyard said, “It is sickening to see bones and skulls of human beings scattered all over the place. They need to buried back in the soil or disposed off in a scientific manner, which is not happening. It is a scary sight for mourners who visit the graveyard.”

Ruksana Inamdar, corporator, ward number 24, Sayyednagar, Ramtekdi, said that she will take up the matter with the PMC and ensure that all remains are buried in pits once again.

“Besides, we will ensure that the area is kept clean and all necessary steps in public interest are taken for the betterment of residents,” she added.

Despite repeated attempts, Sandhya Gagre, assistant civic commissioner for the Hadapsar-Mundhwa division, could not be reached for comment.