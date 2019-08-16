Rare footage of 1945 Simla conference now with NFAI, Pune 

pune

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:13 IST

As India celebrates 73rd Independence day on Thursday, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has now got a rare footage of historic Simla Conference held in 1945. The footage which is about 12 minutes long, was shot as a home video in 8 mm format by Royal India Naval Officer William Gledhill Taylor. It was sent by UK based Margaret South (nee Taylor), daughter of William Taylor to NFAI for preservation.

“This footage captures the historical moments of the Simla Conference that was attended by many prominent national leaders of the time. It is an amazing collection of shots taken during a crucial period prior to India’s independence. Many important political personalities of the time are seen and captured on the camera, some in close-ups”, said Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI. It will be an important addition to our collection”, he added.

Several important leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad, C Rajagopalachari, MA Jinnah, Rajendra Prasad, Bhulabhai Desai, Master Tara Singh, GB Pant etc. are seen in the footage.

Mahatma Gandhi, who met Lord Wavell prior to the Conference, is seen walking back after the meeting at the Viceregal Lodge. The leaders are seen chatting among themselves on the lawns of the Viceregal Lodge. The Viceroy Lord Wavell along with his wife are also seen greeting the leaders and exchanging pleasantries on the occasion. The historic Simla Conference was held during 25 June to 14 July 1945 at Viceregal Lodge, Simla.

William Taylor served with the British India Steam Navigation Company from the age of 17 in 1939 and joined Royal Indian Navy later in the War. He achieved the level of Lieutenant and then sent on leave to Simla prior to his demobilization and subsequent return to UK.

According to his daughter, William Taylor was a keen photographer and had an 8 mm cine camera in his possession. She mentions in her letter to NFAI that William Taylor managed to take the footage, though not of high quality, but succeeded in capturing important players on this historic occasion. He had fond memories of the place and returned to Simla along with his wife much later to show her the town and its surroundings, which they both loved. William Taylor died in 2010. “He would be very proud that the footage is being preserved in India”, said Margaret South via mail.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 16:13 IST