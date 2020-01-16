e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Raut’s remarks on Udayanraje spark protests in western Maharashtra

pune Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
The Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut’s remarks that Chhatrapati Shivaji’s 13th descendant, Udayanraje Bhosale, should prove his lineage evoked strong response from various quarters on Thursday amid protests and call for a bandh in Sangli on Friday.

During an interview to a media house, Lokmat, on Wednesday, Raut asked former Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale to provide evidence that he is indeed the descendant of the 17th century Maratha king.

Raut’s remarks came in response to Bhosale’s criticism of the Shiv Sena using Shivaji’s name during a comment on the controversial book which compared the warrior king with Prime Minister Narendra Modi written by a BJP leader.

Following Raut’s remarks, supporters of Bhosale staged protests in Satara, Ahmednagar and other parts of western Maharashtra. In parts of Satara. Bhosale supporters observed a bandh on Thursday. Other Maratha organisations too staged protests against Raut’s comments while Sambhaji Bhide-led Shivpratisthan gave a call for Sangli bandh on Friday.

“I condemn his remarks and the Shiv Sena should take action against him,” said Bhide while calling for the Sangli bandh.

Criticising Raut for going overboard, former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis too sought apology from him.

Facing a barrage of criticism, Raut chose to recall his statement where he said that the then prime minister Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai underworld don Kareem Lala. However, the Sena MP remain defiant about his comments on Bhosale, sparking another controversy.

