Ravi Nigam takes over as TiE Pune president

pune

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:00 IST

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune, a non-profit venture dedicated to start-ups and entrepreneurs, announced Ravi Nigam as its new president on Monday

Nigam, who is the co-founder and former managing director of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, will take over from Kiran Deshpande, charter member and outgoing president on January 1, 2020. Deshpande started his tenure on January 1, 2016, and will continue till December 31, 2019. The announcement was made at the FutureTech event organised by TiE Pune on November 18. TiE currently has 12,000 members and 1,800 charter members across 61 chapters in 12 countries.

Nigam has 35 years of experience in running food and agricultural companies in India and abroad. He has worked for over a decade in consumer marketing and exports in companies such as Pepsi and Britannia.

