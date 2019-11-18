e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Ravi Nigam takes over as TiE Pune president

pune Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune, a non-profit venture dedicated to start-ups and entrepreneurs, announced Ravi Nigam as its new president on Monday

Nigam, who is the co-founder and former managing director of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, will take over from Kiran Deshpande, charter member and outgoing president on January 1, 2020. Deshpande started his tenure on January 1, 2016, and will continue till December 31, 2019. The announcement was made at the FutureTech event organised by TiE Pune on November 18. TiE currently has 12,000 members and 1,800 charter members across 61 chapters in 12 countries.

Nigam has 35 years of experience in running food and agricultural companies in India and abroad. He has worked for over a decade in consumer marketing and exports in companies such as Pepsi and Britannia.

.

top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News