Relentless rain locks down weekend traffic in East Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:52 IST

Heavy downpours on Saturday caused major traffic jams along the main thoroughfares in the city, including Camp, Hadapsar, Fatimanagar, Lullanagar, Kondhwa, Koregaon park and Undri.

Homebound professionals, commuters, ambulances, buses, private vans and even pedestrians were struck due to acute traffic jams on all the main and arterial roads of the areas leading to commotion and confusion.

The connecting roads from Boat Club till East Street, MG road, Centre Street, Pulgate-Fatimanagar chowk road, NIBM road, Salunke Vihar road, Kondhwa road and Lullanagar Flyover were choc-a-block with traffic.

“I had to reach Salunke VIhar by 8 pm but instead reached at 11.30 pm. There was a five-hour traffic jam. Auto rickshaw drivers were not ready to halt and the ones who stopped denied to take the trip to Salunke Vihar. I request the PMC and police department to make denial of auto service during harsh rains as an offence. Most residents were left stranded,” said Olivia D’cruz, a resident of Salunke Vihar.

Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, traffic said, “The incessant rains threw traffic out of gear. We found that the stretch from Swargate, Camp till Hadapsar was jammed which affected all the other roads. We have informed PMC about the problem and will work closely with them to provide good service to the residents.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:52 IST