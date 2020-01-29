e-paper
Renaming KP lanes: Corporator writes to mayor to revoke decision; residents to start signature campaign on Jan 31

pune Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
With the residents up in arms against the change in name of lanes in Koregaon Park, local corporator Umesh Gaikwad, on Wednesday wrote a letter to the city mayor requesting him to not make any changes to the names.

Gaikwad said, “As some residents have expressed unhappiness over the issue, I have written to the mayor to ensure that the names are not changed.”

The name committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), comprising corporator Lata Dhyarkar, Umesh Gaikwad and Himali Kamble, had submitted a proposal before the standing committee on January 21 to change names of lane no. 5 to 9 as Pinglenagar, which was passed by the panel on January 23.

Ibrahimbhai Shaikh and Vijay Jagtap, both residents of Koregaon Park, said, “It is wrong to change the name when Koregaon Park has a brand associated with the address and its name.”

Sangita Tiwari, a Congress leader, said, “Residents are opposing the change in names of lanes as they were not consulted when the decision was being made. They will start a signature campaign from Friday (January 31) against the same.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the name of the entire area of Koregaon Park will not change and only names of lane no. 5 to 9 will be renamed as Pinglenagar.

