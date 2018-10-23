Respect we get developing a child is way greater than any business success, says Deepak Modani, squash coach

Deepak Moolani is the man who’s played a pivotal role in polishing Arnaav Sareen to make him an Asian Games youth medallist. Moolani speaks to Hindustan Times, giving an insight as to the highs and lows of a budding sportsperson by sharing his journey - from being an engineer to a national champion to now being one of the country’s finest squash coaches.

Being an ex-player, Moolani knows just what it takes for an athlete to sustain at the top level and what one needs to keep doing in order to remain focused on the goal. The 55-year-old has now coached for over a decade and has mentored some of the finest squash players of this generation.

Coming from an engineering background what made you venture into coaching?

My engineering background helped me set up a factory in India, but it did not suit my way of working. Then I tried my hand at coaching children and I loved that. The love and the respect that we get out of developing a child is way greater than running a successful business. I found this more satisfying.

Why squash of all sports?

I learnt squash by jumping onto the courts at RSI Club. At times they used to not even play with me because I was bad, so it was a challenge for me to learn this game and get back to these people and show them I can play. So I kept training alone, and squash is solo sport. When you hit a ball, it comes back to you.

How did your coaching career begin?

I started at the old Poona Club courts where there used to be adults and not kids with me. The problem with adults is they just want to stay fit instead of learning the techniques. The good thing is kids is that we can start priming them into the correct swing. It is easier to mould them. So when I started coaching the children, I saw that there was more potential in them because they are going through a ‘developmental’ phase instead of a ‘developed’ phase.

How has your playing career been?

From the age of 35 to 44 I did not win a single championship. I kept coming second or third, but never managed to finish first. I then went to Delhi College, Indore. There I won my first championship. It was very satisfying and then I started winning regularly. Because once that psyche of winning your first tournament is gone, then you can focus on actually giving your best. Then winning becomes a habit.

What were the challenges you faced and the lessons you learnt after falling short just at the final hurdle?

It was very difficult. I have cried once coming back from Mumbai as to why was I not winning anything. Then I realised one thing - enjoying the game and giving yourself the freedom to play is more important. Instead of putting pressure on myself to win, I thought why don’t I enjoy every point and break the match into small segments of points which will add up to a game. Every point you must play to your capacity.

Apart from training students on the court, as a coach, what else do you do?

I teach them yoga, meditation and I look after their fitness and their nutrition. All in one. I don’t believe they need to go to different places for all of that. Every coach has his own individual approach, but I feel this is what works for me. And most importantly, I teach them how to live a life. I’m like their life coach as I teach them how to behave, how they should interact with elders. You’ll find all my kids generally very well behaved.

What are the basic costs of building a court and what needs to be done to make the sport more accessible?

The main cost is the land. Everyone wants return on investments. So only clubs or societies can do that as a part of their amenities. More societies are coming up with squash courts so I think it should become more popular now. Building a squash court, without the cost of land requires Rs 8 lakh - Rs 10 lakh roughly. For constructing a complete glass court as you see internationally, it will cost Rs 25 lakh.

What has your journey with Arnaav Sareen been like?

He is one of the top students. Not only on the court, but in his school as well. He is also the sports prefect. So that adds an additional duty to his CV, but he’s managed it perfectly. I have also been given a free hand to coach him by his parents and that is very important. They have never checked on me or questioned my methods. Actually that puts additional pressure on me because then I’m expected to deliver.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 15:06 IST