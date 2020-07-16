e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Retired scientist succumbs to Covid-19 due to shortage of ventilators in Pune

Retired scientist succumbs to Covid-19 due to shortage of ventilators in Pune

Patient dies at Sassoon General Hospital.

pune Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:01 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The retired scientist was admitted at Sahyadri hospital on Tuesday when his situation started deteriorating and the hospital said that he needs to be shifted to a ventilation facility.
The retired scientist was admitted at Sahyadri hospital on Tuesday when his situation started deteriorating and the hospital said that he needs to be shifted to a ventilation facility.(HT PHOTO (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

Pune: P Lakshmi Narsimhan, retired scientist at Botanical Survey of India, aged 61 years, was admitted to Sahyadri hospital for an X-ray and breathlessness.

Ramesh Iyer, Pune City Congress committee general secretary said, “I was in contact with the family in their trying times. The patient was admitted at Sahyadri hospital on Tuesday when his situation started deteriorating and the hospital said that he needs to be shifted to a ventilation facility. We tried at multiple places, but could not get a ventilator so finally took him to Sassoon where he was declared dead on Wednesday at 2 am. There was a queue even at Sassoon for ICU beds and three patients were in the queue. I even went on the website provided by the divisional commissioner’s office to check availability of ICU beds. The status revealed that in the majority of hospitals there were no ICU beds available. I am going to lodge a complaint with the divisional commissioner regarding non-availability of ventilators and ICU beds in Sassoon Hospital and shortage of beds in other hospitals.”

Dr Sunil Rao, general manager, Sassoon hospital said, “We had no beds. We even tried other hospitals but there were no ICU beds. The patient needed an ICU isolation bed which we did not have and so we had to shift him to another hospital. We did try to stabilise the patient by increasing his oxygen saturation before shifting him out.”

top news
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In