Rohit Wadewala at Wakad told to shut shop by FDA, Pune

Following the raids on Garden Vada Pav Centre, Baghban restaurant and Akhtar caterers and the subsequent closure, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided Rohit Wadewale in Wakad and examined the condition of the kitchen on Tuesday. According to the FDA officials, the eatery has been asked to shut down.

Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner FDA, Pune, said, “We conducted surprise raids in the eatery in Wakad and found that health record of employees were not maintained. Hygiene and cleanliness was also not maintained in the kitchen. We did not find any dustbin in the entire shop. Hence, we have issued immediate closure notice.”

According to FDA officials, many complaints had been registered with them with regard to Rohit Wadewale not maintaining cleanliness in the shop and selling stale vada pav to customers. Hence, FDA officials collected food samples and sent them for laboratory tests. During the raid, the FDA officials found many insects and worms roaming inside the kitchen and drinking water was also not kept in a hygiene place.

According to the officials, the kitchen was dirty and the lack of dustbins in the premises only added to the woes. Deshmukh added that the kitchen staff was also found to be working without covering their head which ideally should not be the case. In the last two months, FDA has carried out raids on a total of 472 restaurants in the city and has issued notices to 449 restaurants asking them to take corrective steps within the stipulated time.

The joint commissioner of FDA has ordered inspection of every eatery in the city and restaurants which fail to comply with the regulations will have their licences suspended. There are a total of 17,049 restaurants in Pune and 8,166 in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:22 IST