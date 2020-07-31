e-paper
Home / Pune News / Royal Bengal tigress dies of old age at Pune's Katraj zoo

Royal Bengal tigress dies of old age at Pune’s Katraj zoo

Nandini was born at the Peshwe Park zoo in the city in 2004.

pune Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:21 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
Guru and Sarthak at the enclosure at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Research Centre, Katraj in Pune on July 29. Nandini, a 16.5-year-old Royal Bengal tigress, breathed her last at the Katraj zoo on Thursday.
Guru and Sarthak at the enclosure at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Research Centre, Katraj in Pune on July 29. Nandini, a 16.5-year-old Royal Bengal tigress, breathed her last at the Katraj zoo on Thursday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
         

PUNE A 16.5-year-old Royal Bengal tigress breathed her last at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Research Centre, Katraj on Thursday.

Nandini was born at the Peshwe Park zoo in the city in 2004. .

“Tigers draw a lot of visitors to the zoo and are very popular with children as well as adults. At least 16 lakh people visit the zoo to see the animals each year, but due Covid, the zoo is closed since March 14, 2020,” said Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, director of the Rajiv Gandhi zoo.

“She died due to old age at 9.30 am. We tried everything possible to make her comfortable,” said Dr N Nighoj, from the zoo. “The average age for a tiger is 15 years and we are awaiting the post mortem report,” he added.

Nandini is survived by her brother Tanaji, also 16.5-years old. Her sister Damini died last year at the Udaipur Zoo.

Three years ago, the zoo lost a white tiger named ‘Kaif’, after a long illness, at the age of 14. Kaif was brought from Aurangabad to Pune in 2016.

