RPF ensure safe delivery for pregnant 20-yr-old on Maharashtra Express

pune Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 20-year-old woman passenger delivered a baby on a train, headed from Kolhapur to Mumbai, on February 23. The incident took place at around 11.40 pm inside the general compartment of the Maharashtra Express (train no. 11039).

The passenger has been identified as Rani Suresh Chavan.

Chavan, who was in her ninth month of pregnancy went into labour during the journey just before the train could reach its scheduled stop at Pune.

She gave birth after fellow passengers and Railway Protection Force (RPF) policemen in the train helped her, said railway officials.

According to the railway police, when the RPF policemen got to know that a pregnant woman had gone into labour, they immediately rushed to the compartment and vacated the entire coach.

The RPF requested other women passengers for assistance.

The RPF also informed the Pune railway station manager for help, as the train was about to reach Pune railway station.

However, by the time the train reached Pune railway station, Chavan had already given birth to the baby. She was immediately provided medical assistance at the railway station by the doctor.

“The doctor took Chavan and her new born to the hospital. The mother and her baby are safe and healthy,” read a statement from the railway administration.

