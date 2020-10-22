‘Saheli’ helpline for lone women passengers travelling from Pune railway division

pune

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:58 IST

In a bid to have constant connection with women passengers travelling in long distance trains and have safety arrangements in place, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Pune railway division has started a new initiative, ‘Saheli Helpline’.

RPF policemen, including women constables, will check the entire train before it starts, register names and contact details of women passengers who are travelling alone or with children. Throughout the journey, they will be in contact with the RPF team.

The railways started running several long distance trains starting from the Pune railway station over the past week and it was observed that most women travel alone, which included young girls, elderly women or with children. To make their travelling experience safer and help them during emergencies, the initiative has been started.

“We kicked off this initiative on Wednesday which is for the safety of women passengers, in all the trains originating from the Pune railway station and our RPF staff goes along with the train. So, before the train starts, we survey the entire train, identify women passengers who are travelling alone and take their contact and address details. Our female RPF constables talk to them and make them comfortable about travelling alone and till the last destination we are in constant touch with them. Also, we keep on passing their details to the next railway division from where the train is going to pass along with all the emergency contact numbers, which are given to the passenger,” said Ashwani Kumar, senior RPF police inspector in-charge of Pune railway station.

Welcoming this decision of RPF, Ruchi Pant, a passenger, said, “It is a very good initiative taken up by the railway police, I regularly travel to my hometown, Delhi, from Pune and during the travel, female passengers who are alone have to face many problems. There are eve teasing incidents, robberies and other problems. This will make sure that women passengers are more comfortable and safe.”