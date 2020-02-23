e-paper
Sandalwood logs worth Rs 8,000 stolen in Kothrud

pune Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:31 IST
Thieves armed with an axe, broke into the compound of the Regional Ayurvedic Research Centre, Kothrud, on Friday between 3.30am and 6am and decamped with four sandalwood tree logs worth Rs 8,000.

Srinivasan Mutthu (41), staff at the centre lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police.

Chandrakant Kamthe, police sub-inspector, Kothrud police station and the investigating officer in the case said, “We are reviewing the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and are expecting a breakthrough soon.”

A case of theft has been lodged against unidentified persons under Section 307 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kothrud police station.

