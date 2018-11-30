Sangvi businessman duped by car agent

A businessman from Sangvi was duped of over Rs 1 crore by a middleman who was mediating a deal for high-end cars. The businessman was identified as Vijaykumar Gopikumar Ramchandani, 48, a resident of Pimple Saudagar. The accused man was identified as Dilip alias Vicky Jagdish Sharma, 37, also a resident of Pimple Saudagar.

Sharma works as a vehicle sale agent and had showed Ramchandani a Porsche car worth Rs 62 lakh of which Ramchandani paid Rs 34 lakh through netbanking. The deal was made and Sharma registered the in Jharkhand to Ramchandani's house. He also provided a no objection certificate from Jharkhand for the vehicle to be registered in Pune. However, that process was not completed.

Sharma then pitched a deal for a Lamborghini worth ₹65 lakh to Ramchandani. Of the total Ramchandani transferred Rs 62 lakh to the accused. A few days later, he also transferred additional Rs19 lakh to him.Between November 2017-2018, over Rs 1,15,83,000 was transferred.

Sharma told Ramchandani that he will send the cars with complete paperwork to him within a week. However, after a week, Sharma started behaving in a strange manner. That is when Ramchandani approached the Sangvi police station and registered an FIR against Sharma .

