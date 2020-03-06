Savali to launch home for disabled senior citizens on March 10

pune

Savali, a pune-based NGO dedicated to the well-being of persons with a learning difficulty, is now venturing into senior citizen homes.

“We have had at least 10 to 15 requests for a permanent place for the senior citizens with learning difficulty and hence we decided to diversify into a home for them where regular senior citizens would help in exchanging ideas and also help create a special bond between them,” said Vasant Thakar, founder, Savli at a press meet on Friday.

The special home for senior citizens will be launched on March 10 at Bal Shikshan Mandir in the presence of Dr Vinod Shah, president Janseva Foundation and Arun Rode, president Maharashtra SeniorCitizens Association.

Savali is a registered charitable trust working for the persons with a learning difficulty and cerebral palsy IN children and adults.

It was established in 1992 when 82-year-old retired mechanical engineer Vasant Thakar decided to begin a special institute for his daughter Vaidehi, 49, who is disabled and has cerebral palsy. He decided to establish it when he found that no other special school could train her.

After his early retirement, he converted his three-storey bungalow into a day-care centre for special children and formed a trust called Savali, which is now a dedicated institute for the disabled children of which 100 of them are being taken care of by trained staff. Thakar has a full fledged residential facility which is spread over 16,000 sq ft with all amenities under one roof.