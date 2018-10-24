Savitribai Phule Pune University paper leak: probe by one-man committee

Following the alleged paper leak of the third year BSc Computer Science course, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to initiate an investigation, confirmed officials on Tuesday. A one-man committee has been set up by the university to probe into the allegations and submit a comprehensive report within a week.

This comes after, three papers,object-oriented software engineering, internet programming and programming in Java 1, were allegedly leaked on October 20. Many students alleged that the papers had gone viral on social media, within 20 to 40 minutes of the examination.

In the lieu of the allegations,Prafulla Pawar, registrar in-charge of SPPU said,“ The photos that the students are showing as proof of paper leak cannot be taken on face value. No such leak has been established as per our information. But, it is important to reach the root of the matter and so we have encouraged students to submit all the evidence for review and authentication.” He added that principal of Lasalgaon College, Nashik, Dinesh Naik will be reviewing the evidence and will file a report within a week.

“Till now, two of the photos of question papers submitted as evidence has been found to be false. These were of examinations held two years ago. But, we will wait for the complete report after the evidence is evaluated. Based upon the submission of the report, the university will then take the appropriate decision,” he added. The said examinations were held on Saturday, in test centers in Pune, Nashik and Nagar.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a student requesting anonymity said, “The screenshots provided to the authorities have watermarked time, which proves the authenticity of the evidence. We hope that the university will pay heed to our plight and take corrective action and set an example for the future. Such instances as this should not be tolerated by the authorities.”

