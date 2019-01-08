sayyestohelmets: 66.5% people ‘follow helmet rule’ in Pune

The Pune police traffic branch department has been going all out against helmet-less riders across the city.

The traffic department claims that the crackdown is proving to be a success and they have the numbers to back their claim.

The traffic police on January 4 carried out a drive where the police inspectors heading the 22 traffic divisions were asked to take pictures of busiest chowks under their jurisdiction where four roads intersect, and then count the number of helmet wearing riders.

It was found that 723 riders out of the 1,087 persons were wearing helmets.

Tejasvi Satpute, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) who has been spearheading the citizen safety helmet drive said the results were satisfying and proved that 66.5% of city riders were following the rule.

“We compared the data we collected to the percentage figure of last year given to us by an NGO, which had carried out a survey last year, which showed that only 15 per cent of riders were found using helmets. The current figures showcase how effective the implementation of the action undertaken by the traffic police has been, in the interests of riders safety and security. The drive is yielding the desired results and helmet literacy is increasing everyday,” she said.

Regarding the political interventions and pressure on the police to go slow in the helmet drive, DC P Sat put es aid ,“There is no pressure on us from either politicians or political parties.The drive will continue and we are getting tremendous support from all the sections of the society.” Girish Bapat, district guardian minister had requested the police authorities to be considerate to helmet-less riders in the city.

‘Helmet rule, part of road safety initiatives’

The road safety initiative should not be restricted to just mandatory helmet rule but it should also include action against wrong side driving and maintenance of traffic discipline, said RK Padmanabhan, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner, in the backdrop of the helmet rule made compulsory in the Pune city.

While the Pune police has enforced the mandatory helmet rule from January 1, the newly-formed police commissionerate in Pimpri Chinchwad has not issued any order to the effect.

“There is no need compel people to wear helmet from any particular date. It is already in rule and we are implementing it,”said Padmanabhan.

“Compelling people to wear helmets is a one part of the road safety initiatives, along with it we are also taking strict action against riders who are on the wrong side of the road, riders without license etc. On a daily basis, our staff fine many people on the roads for not wearing helmets.”

Earlier, commissioner Padmanabhan had put a ban on heavy vehicles on the roads leading to Hinjewadi. This initiative reduced the traffic congestion by at least 30 per cent, claimed the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate. The commissioner also implemented one way traffic system in the Pune-Bengaluru highway towards phase 1,2 and 3 via Laxmi chowk to reduce congestion.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:44 IST