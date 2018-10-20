Scamsters use ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ brand to con Pune-based woman out of Rs 3.28 lakh

Vijaya Kumbhar, working at a private firm in Ganeshnagar, has filed a police complaint claiming she has been cheated of Rs 3.28 lakh over a period of one year by fraudsters, two of whom she identified as Rajkumar and Abdullah.

In her complaint, filed with the Sinhgad police station, Kumbhar detailed the scam starting in July 2017, when she first got a phone call from Rajkumar, informing her that she has won Rs 25 lakh and a car, as part of a 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' lucky draw.

When Kumbhar asked how she had won a lucky draw without having participated in it, the fraudster told her that her mobile operator had randomly entered customers’ numbers and her number was shortlisted and had won.

Two days later, she received another call, this time from a man who identified himself as Abdullah, asking her to deposit Rs 30,000 in a bank account as a transaction charge.

Kumbhar believed the call was genuine and thought Rs 30,000 was not too big amount as she was getting Rs 25 lakh and a car. She deposited the money.

Later, she received another call and this time, the fraudster convinced Kumbhar to cough up another amount towards TDS.This did not stop until Kumbhar deposited Rs 3.28 lakh into six different accounts.

Sangita Yadav, police inspector, said,"The victim has paid Rs 3.28 lakh through 15 different transactions in six different bank accounts."

A case had been registered against the main accused Rajkumar and Abdullah under under IPC 419(impersonation), 420 (cheating) and relevant section of IT act.

